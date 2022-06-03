Allegan Co. deputies: Missing 19-year-old from Hamilton may be endangered

HAMILTON, Mich. — Authorities are requesting aid from the public in finding a missing person out of Hamilton.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Keagen Jay Patmos was last seen Thursday.

We’re told Keagen might be driving a silver 2006 Audi with a license plate that reads “DWJ6675.”

Deputies say Keagen may have mental health problems and may be endangered.

Those with knowledge related to Keagen’s whereabouts are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 269-673-0500 or dispatchers at 269-673-3899.

