Watch
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Allegan Co. deputies: Missing 19-year-old from Hamilton may be endangered

Keagen Jay Patmos.png
Allegan County Sheriff's Office
Keagen Jay Patmos.png
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 11:05:08-04

HAMILTON, Mich. — Authorities are requesting aid from the public in finding a missing person out of Hamilton.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Keagen Jay Patmos was last seen Thursday.

We’re told Keagen might be driving a silver 2006 Audi with a license plate that reads “DWJ6675.”

Deputies say Keagen may have mental health problems and may be endangered.

Those with knowledge related to Keagen’s whereabouts are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 269-673-0500 or dispatchers at 269-673-3899.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News