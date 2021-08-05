Allegan Co. deputies looking for man suffering from memory loss who walked away from hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Deputies in Allegan County need your help to find a missing man.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Bret Theisen, who they say walked away from Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo and may be trying to walk back to his home in the Pullman/Grand Junction area.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies say the 53-year-old man suffers from memory loss and left the hospital in an unknown location.

Theisen is 5’11” and was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black pants with white stripes and possibly one shoe. The sheriff’s office says he has a large black eye and widow’s peak. He is also missing teeth.

If you have any information that could help authorities find Theisen, contact your local law enforcement officials.

