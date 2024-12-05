Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreAllegan

Actions

Allegan County courthouse shut down for weather, deputies say 'stay home'

Allegan Co. Road Commission
FOX 17
Allegan Co. Road Commission
Posted
and last updated

After an evening of handling crashes and treacherous conditions, Allegan County has decided to ask everyone-- even those with a court appointment-- to stay home.

"Currently, high winds and blowing snow have resulted in treacherous travel conditions in and around Allegan County which have caused a number of crashes involving semi-trucks and other vehicles as well as fallen trees and downed powerlines."
—Allegan Co Sheriff's Office

If you have a court date scheduled for Thursday, make sure to reach out to the courthouse or your lawyer to reschedule.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward