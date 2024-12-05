Allegan County courthouse shut down for weather, deputies say 'stay home'

After an evening of handling crashes and treacherous conditions, Allegan County has decided to ask everyone-- even those with a court appointment-- to stay home.

"Currently, high winds and blowing snow have resulted in treacherous travel conditions in and around Allegan County which have caused a number of crashes involving semi-trucks and other vehicles as well as fallen trees and downed powerlines."

—Allegan Co Sheriff's Office

If you have a court date scheduled for Thursday, make sure to reach out to the courthouse or your lawyer to reschedule.

