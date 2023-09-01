Watch Now
Allegan Co. adds propane-powered buses to fleet, aimed at improving air quality

Allegan County is making changes to its transportation system, which is not only good for the environment but it saves taxpayers money. Our Yasmeen Ludy tells us more.
Posted at 8:20 PM, Aug 31, 2023
ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan County is making changes to its transportation system. It recently added seven new propane-powered buses in an effort to improve air quality.

The buses totaled $1.1 million, which the county was able to afford through state and federal funds.

"We're incredibly excited because propane is a new alternative fuel source for us. It's odorless and nontoxic. It won't contaminate air, water or soil," Transportation Director Whitney Ehresman said.

The switch is expected to save the county thousands of dollars each year in terms of gasoline and maintenance costs.

County officials project they will save about 50 percent on fuel costs and around 70 percent on maintenance costs.

Ehresman added there is no concern about propane shortages during the winter because the county will work directly with a supplier.

The seven new vehicles are part of the county's 28-vehicle fleet. The plan is to transition the rest of the vehicles to propane-powered, as well, as soon as possible.

