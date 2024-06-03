84-year-old Laketown Township house demolished after decades of vacancy

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 84-year-old house in Laketown Township was demolished Monday after decades spent deciding its future.

Township officials say the Huyser House was knocked down in the span of an hour by around 8 a.m.

"It's never an easy process or fun experience to see an older home come down,” says Parks and Recreation Commission Chairperson Brad Laninga. “As someone elected to represent Laketown Township, it's our responsibility to make the best decision in the interests of all residents. After over 20 years of discussion, the house is no longer a health or safety issue. Parks looks forward to upgrading the farm and park with improved trails, gardens, and blueberry fields.”

Laketown Township

The home was built in 1939 by Manuel and Lilah Huyser. After they passed away, the house and the 102 acres it sat on were donated to the township in 2001. The building remained vacant since then, uninhabitable due to asbestos and lead paint.

Plans were in motion to repurpose the home into a “Living Legacy Center,” which would have cost $125,000. That plan was shot down by the Parks and Recreation department. They later voted unanimously to demolish it.

In the meantime, commissioners want to hear your ideas: What should fill the space left by the Huyser House? Send an email to Laninga at parks@laketowntwp.org.

“It is our intent to never forget the amazing gift the Huyser family gave to our township,” Laninga adds.

