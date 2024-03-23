LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The historic Huyser House moved a step closer to its planned demolition last week with the township accepting a bid for teardown, again passing on a resident's proposal to personally renovate and rent out the home.

On Wednesday, March 13, the Laketown Township Board voted 3-1 in favor of a $29,845 bid from Specialized Demolition Inc., a Hamilton-based company.

"Until it's demolished, there's hope," said Steven Ringelberg, a township resident who biked to the Huyser House as a child, buying produce from its owners.

Huyser House headed toward demolition after township approves bid

In 1939, Manuel and Lilah Huyser built the two-story structure on 102 acres of blueberry-growing land. Years later in 2001, the house and property were donated to the township after the couple passed.

"I don't think it's been forgotten," Ringelberg said. "But we live in challenging times: People don't like spending tax dollars."

FOX 17

For more than two decades, the Huyser House remained vacant and the property fell further into disrepair, leading the Laketown Township Parks Commission to task the building authority with creating a "doable" plan for the house within six months time.

In August 2023, the building authority submitted a proposal to turn the house into a Living Legacy Center, a course of action that would cost the township $125,000.

The parks commission turned down the education-minded proposal, later unanimously voting to demolish the structure.

FOX 17

"We build bike paths. Nobody expects to make money on them, but they raise the quality of life," said Ringelberg, reasoning that the property shouldn't need to be profitable for it to be preserved.

Prior to the commission's vote for demolition, Ringelberg also offered to renovate the Huyser House "on my nickel," renting it out to recoup the cost of construction. When fully paid off, he would then return the house to the township.

"The response was too little, too late," Ringelberg said.

Since then, the practicing lawyer has extended his offer twice more, receiving a rejection both times.

FOX 17

While the township board and parks commission have both moved forward with a bid for demolition, Ringelberg hopes they will see the historic value of the house and reverse course.

"We should keep it," he said. "The experiences we all have learning about the past really help us as we most into the present."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube