MARTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A child has died after being hit by farm equipment in Martin Township Friday afternoon.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the incident happened before 6 p.m. near Ninth Street and 122nd Avenue.

We’re told deputies arrived to learn an 8-year-old had died.

What led up to the incident remains under investigation.

ACSO credits Wayland EMS, the Martin Fire Department and the Allegan County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance.

