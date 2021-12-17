63-year-old Plainwell man missing since October

PLAINWELL, Mich. — Allegan deputies request the public’s help in locating a missing person out of the Plainwell area.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Joseph Thompson was last seen in October.

We’re told Thompson has medical history that may be a risk to his well-being.

Thompson is described as a white man standing just under six feet tall and weighs roughly 185 pounds. Deputies say he wears glasses, adding his gray 2007 GMC Canyon was found on Friday outside a Plainwell store.

Those with information in connection to the man’s whereabouts are asked to get in touch with authorities at 269-673-0500 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

