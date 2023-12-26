5-year-old gets Christmas Eve surprise from Fennville Fire Department

FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Fennville Fire Department, for the last two years, has adopted local families who may be in need for the Christmas season.

“It’s just kind of a low-key thing that we do to bring joy to faces and see the faces on a non-emergency time,” Fennville Fire Department Captain Matt Zawiła said.

They've done so quietly, so as not to receive any recognition. That was until mom, Morgan Zuroske, posted to social media about the exciting Christmas Eve her son Lucas had.

FOX 17 caught up with Lucas on Tuesday. Lucas is five, going on six. He was playing pretend with sticks in the backyard, that he called "swords." Lucas was very excited that the fire truck stopped by his house on Christmas Eve.

“You see like the fire truck pulling up and an officer and you’re like what’s going on? They come up bringing presents and they’re like, ‘were here for Lucas,’” Lucas's mom Morgan Zuroske said.

Zuroske says her son Lucas has "blossomed" since starting to attend Fennville Public Schools. It was Fennville Public Schools who tipped off the Fennville Fire Department that Lucas may be in need of a good Christmas this year.

“The faculty members pick out some kids that may be in need, since they’re with them daily they know a little bit better of their situation,” Fennville Fire Chief Paul Hapke said.

Fennville Fire surprised six children, which worked out to be three families on Christmas Eve. Zuroske says it means the world to her that they stopped by.

“Being a single mom, it hasn’t been easy. It hasn’t been easy on him,” Zuroske said. “Him and I have just been going through hard times. Like, seeing that..it just like made the holidays even better," she continued.

The Fennville Fire Department uses money from its Firefighter Fund to sponsor families. None of the money comes from the fire department's budget.

It's what being in a small community is all about, the fire department and Morgan agreed.

“It’s definitely for the community, and to help out as much as possible that we can,” Fennville Fire Department Deputy Chief Scott Simpson said.

“Especially from a small community like this, to feel love and support.. can’t pass that up,” Zuroske said.

