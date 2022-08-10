5 safe after boat sinks in Lake Michigan near Casco Twp.

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people were evacuated after their boat sank in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the sinking happened near Sleepy Hollow Resort in Casco Township.

We’re told occupants reported a loud bang coming from the boat, which SHAES describes as a “Chris Craft-style” vessel measuring 22 feet.

Authorities say the boat started leaking water half a mile from shore, prompting the operator to steer the boat toward the shoreline.

All of the people involved made it out safely, according to SHAES.

