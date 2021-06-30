$300M Gun Lake Casino expansion to include resort, amenities

WAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino announced a $300 million-dollar expansion back in April. FOX 17 was given a sneak peek at how work on the new space is progressing.

We’re told a host of new amenities will be added and that work is expected to be completed by late summer.

“It's not only an investment in Gun Lake Casino but it's an investment in the community,” says Vice President and General Manager Jose Flores, “not only through the trade jobs that we've created here but we're also hiring over 200 new team members who will be a permanent part of our workforce. And there'll be living eating dining spending here in the local community, so we're very proud of that.”

The expansion will reportedly add 250,000 square feet to the casino’s space, as well as luxury suites, a full-service spa and a three-meal restaurant.

