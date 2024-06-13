3 hurt in crash at Solon Township intersection

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three people are hurt after a crash in Solon Township Wednesday.

The crash happened at Egner Street and White Creek Avenue, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

We’re told a 17-year-old from Caledonia was headed east in a black Ford Fiesta and failed to stop before the intersection, hitting a northbound gray Ford F-250.

Deputies say the pickup driver, a 69-year-old Grant man, was hospitalized with serious injuries. The Fiesta driver and his 18-year-old passenger had minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube