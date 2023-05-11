2 dead in Saugatuck crash involving dump truck

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — Two people have died after a crash involving a dump truck in Saugatuck Thursday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of North Street and Blue Star Highway.

We’re told a Buick SUV heading east drove through a two-way stop sign when it was hit by a southbound dump truck.

Deputies say three women from Cincinnati were inside the SUV. Two of them, the 70-year-old driver and 67-year-old front passenger, were pronounced dead on the scene.

The third passenger, aged 75, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to ACSO.

Authorities say the truck driver, a 26-year-old man, was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

ACSO credits the Saugatuck Fire Department, AMR Ambulance, Michigan State Police, the Graafschap Fire Department, the Cincinnati Police Department, the Douglas Police Department and the Allegan County Medical Examiner’s Office for their assistance.

