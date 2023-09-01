14-year-old dies after hitting tree in Overisel Township

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Zeeland teen has died after a car hit a tree in Overisel Township Friday morning.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) says the crash happened around 6 a.m. near 44th Street and 137th Avenue.

Deputies say a Jeep drove west along 137th Avenue when it left the road and hit a tree.

We’re told first responders found the car on fire with a 14-year-old boy still in the driver’s seat. The fire was put out but the teen was pronounced dead.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

ACSO credits AMR Ambulance, the Allegan County Medical Examiner’s Office and fire departments from Overisel and Hamilton for their assistance.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube