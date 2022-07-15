Watch Now
100 cats rescued from abandoned Allegan Co. home

Posted at 5:43 PM, Jul 15, 2022
HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A local animal rescue has its hands full after taking in as many as 100 cats from an abandoned Allegan County home.

“Kittens in the Mitten” is a local group helping with the rescue process. They plan to go back to the property Saturday to try and trap more cats.

The organization told FOX 17 some of the cats were in good condition, but others were not.

“Every cat that’s out there, we’re hoping to trap. I know we brought a couple of kittens in yesterday that we didn’t get the mom, so we definitely want to go get her, so we’re trying to keep, you know, the family cats together and stuff like that,” said John Banspronsen with Kittens in the Mitten. “Our goal is to get every cat out of there and fixed and then a foster home and into a home.”

If you’d like to donate, visit the Kittens in the Mitten website or Facebook page.

