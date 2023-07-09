1 killed, 1 flown to hospital after Allegan Co. head-on crash

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a head-on crash that killed one person.

Deputies responded to the crash on M-40, near 127th Avenue in Heath Township, just before 4 p.m. Saturday.

They say a car driving south on M-40 tried to pass another vehicle when it hit a pickup truck head-on in the northbound lane.

The driver of the car trying to pass died from his injuries at the scene.

First responders had to remove the other driver from the pickup, and they were flown to the hospital.

The pickup driver’s current condition is unknown.

Now, the Allegan County Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating the deadly crash.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the victims’ names.

