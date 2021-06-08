60th-annual Grand Haven Art Festival planned for this month

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Nearly 100 artists will fill the first four blocks of Washington Avenue in Grand Haven later this month for the 60th-annual Grand Haven Art Festival.

Artists from near and far will showcase their original, handmade work on June 26 and 27, according to a news release Tuesday.

The Chamber of Commerce, which is producing the event, is excited about the variety of artists involved with the event.

“The festival will showcase everything from photography and sculpture to fiber art and jewelry,” said Randal Stewart, Grand Haven Art Festival manager. “This year, we are looking forward to seeing guests stroll throughout Washington Avenue as they peruse each booth searching for that perfect piece to add to their collection, or just purchasing that perfect item that speaks to them.”

The Chamber will have free art guides available for visitors, listing each artist’s medium, where they are from and their contact information.

Each artist’s tent will have their information displayed so visitors can easily find their favorites.

The festival will open to shoppers on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. that evening, starting back up at 10 a.m. Sunday and ending again at 5 p.m.

Attendance and parking are free.