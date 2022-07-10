4 rescued from sinking boat in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Four people were rescued from a sinking boat Saturday as it entered Lake Michigan from the Black River channel in South Haven.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says they got the call just before 7 p.m.

When first responders arrived, a 30-foot-long boat had capsized already.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Witnesses say that the people inside the boat were trying to scoop out water when they got into the channel.

SHAES says the boat’s engine stalled and it started to take on water. Lake Michigan’s waves were reported to be three-feet high at the time.

Four people were in the boat when it happened.

People on a nearby boat rescued three of them, while the fourth was pulled from the water by bystanders on the pier.

No injuries requiring immediate attention were reported.

SHAES says a private salvage company recovered the boat from the water.

