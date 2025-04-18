Lake Michigan water levels drop below long-term average for first time in a decade

(WXMI) — Lake Michigan's water level has dropped below the long-term average for the first time in a decade, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Lake Michigan is down seven inches from last year and has fallen 41 inches from its highest April on record in 2020.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been monitoring Great Lakes water levels for over 100 years.

"Over this past year, we have noticed Lake Michigan, Huron dip down below long-term average water levels for the first time in a decade," U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Megan Royal said.

Adelaide Pointe on Muskegon Lake opened last year with all floating docks to accommodate various water depths.

"When the water level goes down the total draft available from the water level down to the bottom of the lake or the marina changes pretty significantly," Ryan Leestma, owner and founder of Adelaide Pointe, said. "This is drafted to nine feet deep even at low water. There's a lot of sand that we took out of here in order to make sure that we had proper depth."

Leestma noted an increase in dry marina sales as lakefront homeowners face challenges with dock length due to lower water levels.

"We are selling twice as many dry slips as we are wet slips right now. That's a combination of water levels and the cost of having your own stuff or buying your own dock, or getting a different lift, and the hassle," Leestma said.

The Army Corps of Engineers forecasts water levels six months ahead and expects a seasonal rise over the next few months, though levels will likely remain slightly below averages throughout the summer.

"Recreational users of Lake Michigan might notice wider beaches compared to what they remember from the past year. And certainly significantly wider beaches compared to 2020 when we were experiencing those record high water levels," Royal said.

