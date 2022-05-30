Watch
Lake Michigan Drive closed between 96th and 128th Avenue

Posted at 10:20 PM, May 29, 2022
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Lake Michigan Drive is currently closed between 96th Avenue and 128th Avenue in Allendale, Ottawa County.

According to 24 Hour Ottawa Dispatch, the traffic closure is for all directions. The cause of the closure is reportedly due an accident at Lake Michigan and 104 Avenue with two vehicles involved. A pin-in is reported to have occurred, along with injuries. There is currently no status on individuals involved in the crash. A deer is also reported to have been involved in the crash.

Ottawa Dispatch is currently asking drivers to avoid the area.

