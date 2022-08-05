Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lake County deputy in intensive care following accident

Deputy Joe Smith
Lake County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Joe Smith
Deputy Joe Smith.png
Posted at 9:43 AM, Aug 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-05 09:43:51-04

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Lake County deputies are asking for the public’s support after they say one of their deputies was hospitalized due to an accident earlier this week.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says the accident occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2, leaving Dep. Joe Smith in intensive care.

We’re told Smith, a former Marine, was with the department for years and is presently a sergeant in their Reserve Division while also serving as a Lake County Courthouse security deputy.

“Deputy Smith has been one of the most hardworking and dedicated deputies I know,” writes Sheriff Richard Martin. “Keep him and his family in your thoughts during this trying time.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered