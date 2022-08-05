Lake County deputy in intensive care following accident

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Lake County deputies are asking for the public’s support after they say one of their deputies was hospitalized due to an accident earlier this week.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says the accident occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2, leaving Dep. Joe Smith in intensive care.

We’re told Smith, a former Marine, was with the department for years and is presently a sergeant in their Reserve Division while also serving as a Lake County Courthouse security deputy.

“Deputy Smith has been one of the most hardworking and dedicated deputies I know,” writes Sheriff Richard Martin. “Keep him and his family in your thoughts during this trying time.”

