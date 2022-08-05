Lake Co. to hold active shooter exercise at Baldwin Schools

BALDWIN, Mich. — Lake County Emergency Management and Homeland Security announced Friday that it will hold an active shooter exercise at Baldwin Schools in August.

The exercise will have a lot of moving parts to include equipment, vehicles and personnel at the school and at other locations.

Baldwin Community Schools

Lake County wants to make sure community members are not alarmed about the larger than typical first responder presence in the area that day.

The county asks people to avoid the immediate area because responders will close off access near the school.

Due to the nature of the event, Lake County also asks the public to pay attention to the established training boundaries.

Several agencies will participate, including the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lake County 911 Central Dispatch, Michigan State Police, several local fire departments, EMS, Lake County Road Commission, Baldwin Community Schools, Yates Dial-a-Ride, Newaygo County Emergency Management, Mason County Emergency Management, Osceola County Emergency Management and other public service agencies.

This active shooter exercise will take place at Baldwin Community Schools (525 Fourth Street in Baldwin) on August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

