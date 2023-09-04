Labor Fest 2023 kicks off in downtown Grand Rapids, celebrating progress of unions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The annual festival celebrating the workers of West Michigan and the progress they have made with unions took place on Monday at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

Launched in 2009, the festival is meant to provide workers in Grand Rapids and beyond with something fun and positive to do on their day off.

"The Labor Day committee, made up of members from area labor organizations, thought a festival would help lighten difficult economic times, so families could come to downtown Grand Rapids for a fun filled day of FREE entertainment," the organization said about their inaugural event.

This year, they provided plenty of space for local unions to set up informational tents— all of them fairly busy talking to guests throughout the day, passing out pamphlets and other goodies.

“The labor unions built the middle class. I mean, I wouldn't be where I am today without the unions," Rep Carol Glanville told FOX 17 on Monday. "My dad was a union worker.”

Labor Day first became a national holiday in the United States back in 1894.

Participation in unions has waxed and waned over the decades.

In 1983, the country saw 20.1% of workers actively in unions, nearly 18 million workers.

In 2022, we had about 10.1% of wage and salary workers in unions, about 14.3 million Americans.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube