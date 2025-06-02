Labor Department Pauses Operations at Job Corps Centers Nationwide

The U.S. Department of Labor announced last week that it will pause all operations at contractor-operated Job Corps centers nationwide as of June 30, including the Gerald R. Ford Job Corps Center in Grand Rapids.

Job Corps provides no-cost, residential education and vocational training for young people ages 16-24, helping students earn high school diplomas and find employment.

According to the Labor Department, the decision aligns with the President's 2026 fiscal year budget proposal. Officials cited significant financial challenges, noting that Job Corps operated at a $140 million deficit in 2024 and faces a projected deficit of $213 million this year.

Congresswoman Hillary Scholten met with officials at the Ford Job Corps Center to discuss how the announcement will affect enrolled students.

"I've heard from staff members who are losing their jobs and who are terrified. I've heard from students who are crying on the phone to my office asking what this means for their future," Scholten said. "We should not be putting these young people in a situation where a shelter is their next best option. We can do better."

Community leaders are holding what they describe as a "state of emergency" on Monday, 2nd June at Wealthy Theatre to discuss the Job Corps closing and police-community relations.

