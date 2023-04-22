Watch Now
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon: Expect road closures, delays Sunday

Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.png
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon
Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon.png
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-22

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon is set to take place Sunday, April 23.

Kalamazoo Public Safety and city officials want to make sure community members and visitors plan ahead because there will be road closures throughout the day.

Runners and walkers will start and end at Arcadia Creek Festival Site in downtown Kalamazoo.

Participants can choose from a marathon, half-marathon, 10K or 5K Walk and Run.

The marathon and half-marathon start at 7:30 a.m. Sunday with the 5K Walk and Run and 10K to follow.

Marathon Course Map:

2023 Marathon Course Map.jpg

Half-Marathon Course Map:

2023 Half-Marathon Course Map.jpg

10K Course Map:

2023 10K Course Map.jpg

5K Course Map:

2023 5K Course Map

Drivers should prepare for delays— local law enforcement and course monitors will hold traffic until there are big enough breaks in groups of runners and walkers.

Additionally, spirit stations will be set up throughout the race courses to provide encouragement boosts for runners along the way— including the infamous "Bacon Station" and "Gummy Bear Forest."

Events kicked off Saturday, April 22 with the PNC Kids' 1K.

All runners and walkers should be off the courses by 2:30 p.m.

For more information or to register for a race, check out the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon's website.

