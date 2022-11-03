WMU agrees to $1 million property sale for county parking

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees unanimously agreed Thursday to make a $1 million property sale.

The piece of land WMU will sell to Kalamazoo County is between Westnedge Avenue and Cooley Street.

The county plans to use the property as a parking lot for the new justice center.

"The county is going to be responsible for demolishing the building, so the price under negotiation is $1.15 million. The county did do a phase one environmental audit. Phase two is still necessary," Jan Van Der Kley, Business and Finance vice president of WMU, explained to FOX 17 Thursday.

She says the county still can come back and withdraw from the purchase, depending on the findings of the audit; however, Van Der Kley said the board does not expect any negative results.

Van Der Kley says they hope to have a purchase agreement and to close by November 18.

The board will use the money from this sale where it believes the funds will best impact the university.

Meanwhile, the parking lot is expected to be complete sometime during the summer of 2023.