WATCH: Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek, no known injuries

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting, according to the city of Battle Creek.

Officers from the city’s Gang Suppression Unit were doing a routine patrol on North Washington Avenue, near Claude Evans Park, around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

They saw a large crowd and several people running away from the basketball courts.

Witnesses told police to go near the basketball courts where they believed a fight was happening.

As officers approached the fight, someone ran past them saying people had guns.

Officers heard several shots fired, and saw a man pointing a handgun before firing several rounds at other people in the park.

One officer fired a shot at the man with a gun in an effort to stop him, but police say the suspect got in a black Buick SUV and took off.

Police in Battle Creek released body camera video Thursday of shots being fired.

Body cam footage details officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek

Police are not sure if anyone in the park got hurt. They say no officers were hurt, and the officer who fired the shot is on paid administrative leave, per department protocol.

Investigators say they know who the suspect is, and they believe he was targeting certain people— they do not believe the community is in danger.

While investigating, officers found several other guns left in the area.

If you were in the park at the time of the shooting or have any information about what happened, call 911. You can also submit tips anonymously by calling Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

