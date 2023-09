KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting near Florence Street and N. Westnedge Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday.

They say they found one victim who was taken to the hospital for a serious injury.

Police say they secured the scene but have not made any arrests and no suspect information is available right now.

This is a developing story.

