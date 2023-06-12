Two shot at outdoor gathering in Battle Creek; police still searching for suspects

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police are still searching for information after two people were shot in Battle Creek on Sunday morning.

According to the Battle Creek Police Department, on June 11, officers were sent to the north central side of the city, where someone had reportedly been shot early that morning.

Battle Creek officers found two people with gunshot wounds near Greenwood Avenue and Kendall Street. The two people had been shot during an outdoor gathering, officers say, with a large crowd of people attending.

The two victims were taken to the hospital. Both are expected to survive.

On Monday, the Battle Creek Police Department announced officers have no suspects yet and are asking the community for information. Officers encourage anyone who was in the area of Greenwood Avenue and Kendall Street on Sunday morning to contact authorities.

If you were in this area early Sunday morning, and/or might have information that would help police in this case, please contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911, or anonymously through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

