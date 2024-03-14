KALAMAZOO, Mich. — At 5 a.m. inside Bronson Athletic Club in Kalamazoo, every dribble and drill on the basketball court has a purpose — teaching children life skills.

'That's how you work': Kalamazoo kids gain confidence, life skills through basketball

Waking up at 4 a.m. every day to get to the gym is no easy task. However, children participating in AB Workshop feel it's worth it.

"it helps us with leadership. If we overcome fear, we push through when we're tired," said 13-year-old, Johnny "Ace" Willhite.

"You got to put in the work. That's all you got to do to get better," 14-year-old, Kaiden Hall added.

AB Workshop started with Seana Turner and her fiance, Johnny Willhite, taking their kids to Bronson Athletic Club to practice basketball every morning.

"Parents have always just wanted their kids to join," Turner told FOX 17.

From five kids to now 30... it's safe to say their family grew.

"We get here at 5 a.m. We stretch out, we warm up. The catalyst is just basketball training," she said.

Jump shots aren't as important as the jump start these kids receive from Turner and Willhite.

Whether it's through cheers, or words of encouragement, the program teaches kids how to support

each other.

"Every drill, no matter what we're doing. You supposed to be uplifted," Turner said. "A lot of kids came in here really quiet and mumbling, but every drill you have to speak up."

They coach hard work off the court and review grades every Friday. These kids are always on their game, both inside and outside the classroom.

"If someone knows you're paying attention, you're going to work a little bit harder, or knowing that someone's proud of you, you're really gonna work harder," she said.

The gym is a home away from home for these kids. They never leave a practice without saying I love you.

Seana says the workshop is completely free and they're always accepting new kids.

