Summer Stock Up initiative aims to help local food pantries during slow summer months

WEST MICHIGAN — United Ways across Michigan are teaming up with Kellogg and food pantries to ensure families stay fed through the summer and beyond.

Summer Stock Up aims to keep food pantries fully supplied at a time of year when donations typically fall off, Tony Iovieno, senior director of resource development at United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region, said in a news release Friday.

“Every year, food pantries across our region are stocked in the winter months thanks to generous donations,” he said. “But when summer comes, donations drop dramatically and pantry shelves become sparse.”

The additional demand of having kids at home to feed can leave families that are asset limited, income constrained and employed with limited options during this time of year.

100% of donations for Summer Stock Up will go toward this effort.

Businesses and individuals may contribute by making a financial gift and United Way will purchase needed items.

Starting June 1, donations supporting Summer Stock Up for local food pantries can be made online here.