Semi driver thrown from truck, killed in I-94 crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A semi-truck driver was thrown from the truck and killed after an early morning crash on I-94, according to the city of Battle Creek.
Battle Creek Police responded to I-94 near Exit 92 and West Columbia Avenue around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Dispatch previously received a call from a driver reporting the semi had passed them at a high rate of speed.
Police say the truck driver, a 26-year-old man from New York, was driving east when he lost control, hit the guardrail and hit an overhanging exit before coming to a stop against the overpass.
Investigators say the driver was thrown from the semi and died at the scene.
It’s not yet clear what caused the semi driver to lose control.