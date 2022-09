KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a ruptured gas line caught on fire, which is forcing evacuations.

Officers responded to Lake Street and Mills Street Thursday evening.

The department says everyone within a one block radius needs to evacuate immediately.

Officers also are diverting traffic and asking everyone to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 News as we work to learn more information.

