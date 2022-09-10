Police looking for man accused of kidnapping, assaulting woman in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department needs your help finding a man who’s accused of kidnapping and shooting at a woman he knows.

Officers say it happened just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

They say 26-year-old Jatai Cummings forced the woman at gunpoint from her apartment on Taft Court and into a car.

Battle Creek Police Department

The department says Cummings left the woman at another home; however, she walked to a third home near Chestnut Street and Sherman Road around 7:30 a.m., where police say Cummings was sitting in his car.

The woman told police that’s when Cummings started yelling at her and fired a gun in her direction.

The bullet did not hit her, and police say no one got hurt.

When officers arrived at Sherman and McKinley Avenue, they found the car Cummings was driving but he was not there.

Cummings faces charges for kidnapping, assault with intent to murder and carjacking.

If you’ve seen Cummings or know where he could be, call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

