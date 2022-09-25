Police investigate armed robbery at Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police in Kalamazoo are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of South Westnedge Avenue just after 4:30 p.m.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did not say which business got robbed, but said that employees told officers a man went to the checkout lane, showed a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officers tried to find the suspect but were not able to.

KDPS says the armed robber was a black man and about six-feet tall. He was wearing a mask, a dark blue hoodie and black pants.

If you have any information about this armed robbery, call KDPS at 269-337-8120 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

