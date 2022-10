BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police arrested a Battle Creek man who’s accused of kidnapping a woman he knows and holding her against her will with a handgun.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the woman was able to escape four hours later and call police.

Officers responded to a hotel on Beckley Road, where the man lives, around 4 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they say the man would not come out of the hotel.

Police say the man came out about 45 minutes later and officers arrested him.

