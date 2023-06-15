Police: 20-year-old shot in Kalamazoo, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 20-year-old.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Park Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers got to the scene of the shooting, there were no victims nor suspects.

They say the 20-year-old victim had already gotten to the hospital where they were treated for a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

KDPS says there are no suspects, so officers have not made any arrests.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

