Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

Police: 20-year-old shot in Kalamazoo, no suspects

Kalamazoo Public Safety 11192022
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Kalamazoo Public Safety 11192022
Posted at 8:13 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 20:13:34-04

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting that hospitalized a 20-year-old.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Park Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers got to the scene of the shooting, there were no victims nor suspects.

They say the 20-year-old victim had already gotten to the hospital where they were treated for a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound.

KDPS says there are no suspects, so officers have not made any arrests.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward