Police: 13-year-old shot in Kalamazoo, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a teenager was shot.

Officers responded to the 300 block of W Frank Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found one victim, a 13-year-old, who had been shot.

The teen’s injury was not life-threatening, and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting but say they do not have any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

