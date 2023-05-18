New Kalamazoo program provides health services to senior veterans

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Veterans who are over 60 years old and not covered by health or service benefits will be able to access hearing, dental and vision services at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department starting June 1.

“We have 18 million veterans, and almost two million of those don't have any healthcare or [are] not eligible for VA benefits,” said Frank White, a retired veteran for the United State Air Force and Air National Guard.

White says he has good insurance, but he knows several fellow veterans who could use some more assistance.

“All a veteran really wants [is] someone to put their hand down and say, 'thank you.' Well, this is the way a community says thank you,” he told FOX 17.

Veterans Service Office Supervisor Lauren King says many veterans are eligible for VA benefits if they meet certain requirements. But if they don’t, it’s difficult to receive help.

“Even our veterans who are eligible for VA healthcare services, if they don't have a service-connected disability related strictly to their teeth or a part of the VA homeless program, they are not eligible for dental care, regardless of their status or eligibility for VA healthcare,” King explained.

The launch of the Senior Veteran Support Program aims to fill that gap. It will use senior millage funding to cover the costs of services through a partnership between the department’s Veterans Service Office and Area Agency on Aging Division.

To qualify, you have to be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. Plus, you have to have an honorable, under honorable or other than honorable discharge.

The program's goal is to serve 160 veterans and continue for at least the next two years.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube