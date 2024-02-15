Texas man dead, officer hospitalized after Battle Creek shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man from Texas is dead after an officer-involved shooting in downtown Battle Creek Thursday afternoon.

The city of Battle Creek says officers were summoned to Café Rica on East Michigan Avenue before 3:45 p.m. in response to “an unwanted person.”

We’re told a female officer was shot in the leg while getting into a struggle with the 29-year-old. Officials say another officer fired at the suspect, who received treatment until he was pronounced dead on scene.

The officer who was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay, according to the city.

Michigan State Police will take over the investigation with help from the Battle Creek Crime Lab.

The officer who shot the man is on leave per standard protocol, officials say.

Michigan Avenue is closed right now between Division and Capital, according to county dispatchers.

Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

