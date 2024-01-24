Mother arrested for refusing to leave Kalamazoo hospital after son was shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police arrested a mother for trespassing when she refused to the leave the hospital her son was taken to after being shot.

Kalamazoo Public Safety released a statement Wednesday regarding the incident.

KPS says it happened at Bronson Hospital around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Bronson Hospital Security called for backup when “an uncooperative female [refused] to leave the hospital.”

Officers say the woman tried to push through closed off entrances to see her son who, according to KPS, was the victim of a shooting.

KPS says officers told the woman that her son had received a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound and was going to be okay.

Officers reportedly gave the woman save opportunities to leave the property, but she refused. They say she tried to get past officers to get into the Emergency Room; however, the ER was locked down, per protocol, because of the arrival of a shooting victim.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers ended up arresting the mother for resisting and obstructing, along with trespassing.

FOX 17 is working to learn more about what happened leading up to the woman’s arrest, including requesting video of the incident.

