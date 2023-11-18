Maple Hill Holiday Parade returns to downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's that time of year again— the Maple Hill Holiday parade returns to Kalamazoo on Saturday. The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Lovell Street.

"Every year we're raising our standards, and we do believe that this would be our biggest and best and the weather is gonna be perfect for us," said Jim VandenBerg, one of the organizers.

After last year's snow-filled parade, things are looking to be a little more dry. Jim and Abby VandenBerg say the city is in for a treat.

"We've got a great parade. We are full. We have 100 units. So, we're expecting this parade to take a full hour, maybe even an hour and a half of candy balloons, bands, super excited," Abby told FOX 17.

Roads will be closed around 10:30 a.m. for the event, but there will be lots to do before the procession starts. Attendees will be able to grab hot chocolate, popcorn and do some holiday shopping.

When the parade leaves, the fun will stick around with live music, a petting zoo, bingo and more. Mr. and Mrs. Clause will hang out in front of Kalamazoo Valley Museum and then at the City Center Health Club.

"It's so important that the downtown businesses are represented, that everyone from Kalamazoo to even outside of Kalamazoo, maybe Grand Rapids, Battle Creek, they can see how great this place is," Abby added.

Without sponsorship from the city, Bronson Hospital, local businesses and balloon companies— they say this wouldn't be possible.

The parade will be an opportunity to raise money for Kalamazoo Loaves and Fishes, when a donation is made, Maple Hill will match it.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube