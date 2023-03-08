Ladies Library Association of Kalamazoo continues to be a force in the community

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ladies Library Association of Kalamazoo has been a staple in the community for more than 100 years. What started as a group of women interested in reading and expanding their education, has left an everlasting impact.

"They started getting together in their homes and they would do sewing and one would read aloud and they would share books," Sharon Clarson, secretary and historian of the Ladies Library Association, told FOX 17.

Stone helped create a safe haven for mothers, wives and daughters to be more than those titles.

"I think, you know, they look at initially, this is an organization that can help them become more informed, more educated, they can be contributing members of their society," she said.

Although the intention was to expand their education, these women had no idea that their small get togethers would leave a lasting impact on the community. The group became the first women's club organized in the state of Michigan.

" I think by 1852, you know, we've reached 1,000 in population. Eight years later, you know, it's a bigger village and the women are interested, not only in books for themselves, but they would like to see the community have access to books," Carlson explained, referring to the women starting a subscription service that lets people check out books.

By 1878, the Ladies Library Association finally constructed a place of their own.

"This building can tell a story. It doesn't tell the total story of women, but it tells a story of what middle class and, you know, upper class women were doing, what they were trying to do," she added.

The building that sits on Lovell and Park streets represents more than equal education for women, it also represents women fighting for the right to vote, engage in professions and be seen as equal.

Even in 2023, the organization continues to be a force in the Kalamazoo community.

"We support literacy in the community. 'Books for Babies' is one of our major activities and we collect books for children ages birth through five, and we distribute them to 18 partner agencies," Carlson told FOX 17.

The Ladies Library currently has between 160-170 members. If you want to join the organization, you can find more information here.