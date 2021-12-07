Kellogg’s union workers reject tentative agreement

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s union workers have rejected a tentative agreement for a master contract.

The cereal workers have been on strike since October 5.

The strike is affecting a total of 1,400 workers in four states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee. Those workers are all a part of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco and Grain Millers' Union (BCTGM).

In Battle Creek, around 325 workers with the BCTGM Local 3-G chapter have been picketing for eight weeks fighting for some employees to have full benefits and a pension.

The Kellogg Company says it will now begin to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers.

You can read the full statement for the company below.