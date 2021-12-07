Kellogg’s union workers reject tentative agreement

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Kellogg’s union workers have rejected a tentative agreement for a master contract.
The cereal workers have been on strike since October 5.
The strike is affecting a total of 1,400 workers in four states including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nebraska and Tennessee. Those workers are all a part of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco and Grain Millers' Union (BCTGM).
In Battle Creek, around 325 workers with the BCTGM Local 3-G chapter have been picketing for eight weeks fighting for some employees to have full benefits and a pension.
The Kellogg Company says it will now begin to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers.
You can read the full statement for the company below.
We are disappointed that the tentative agreement for a master contract over our four U.S. cereal plants was not ratified by employees.
The tentative agreement would have provided an accelerated, defined path to legacy wages and benefits for transitional employees, and wage increases and enhanced benefits for all, on top of what is already an industry-leading compensation package, among other items. The tentative agreement included no concessions or takeaways.
We have made every effort to reach a fair agreement, including making six offers to the union throughout negotiations, all which have included wage and benefits increases for every employee. It appears the union created unrealistic expectations for our employees.
The prolonged work stoppage has left us no choice but to hire permanent replacement employees in positions vacated by striking workers.
These are great jobs and posting for permanent positions helps us find qualified people to fill them.
While certainly not the result we had hoped for, we must take the necessary steps to ensure business continuity. We have an obligation to our customers and consumers to continue to provide the cereals that they know and love.