You've survived Spring Break! Wondering about your encore for Summer Vacation?

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Maybe you're a planner, or need a hand figuring out something for the kids to do— or maybe this is your first go-round with a fair-weathered school break. Either way, if Spring Break has you thinking ahead to Summer Vacation, Kalamazoo Parks Summer Programs may need to enter the chat.

They're offering 2 separate day camps for ages 5 (post-kindergarten) to 12, college and career exploration for young teens, a week of field trips called Field Trip Fest for kids 6-12, and creative workshops for ages 10-18 teaching or improving music, dance, improv, or poetry skills.

Plus— if you're teen is more of the work hard while you play hard type, these programs offer opportunities to be counselors. Counselors in Training work alongside staff at all camp activities, having fun with campers and earning up to a $500 stipend depending on hours worked.

Kalamazoo Parks

You've got to be between 13 and 17 years old and sign up by April 28.

Register using the links above starting Monday, April 3, and enjoy a summer full of core memories!