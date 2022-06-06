Youth day camp to center on breaking cycle of gun violence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Urban Alliance Youth Camps has announced that it will be creating a series of day camps with the goal of breaking the cycle of gun violence called Life Camp. Life Camp will be offered one day a month in June, July, and August.

The camps will be available for kids between the ages of 11-16. It will have discussions and activities that are designed to help kids avoid gun violence cycles. The program also hopes to show the difference between acceptable and unacceptable ways to use guns. Kids in Life Camp will hear story sessions from both victims and perpetrators of gun violence.

Participants will also take part in a youth-led community march and drumline. $150 will be awarded to attendees who excel in leadership activities. These activities include laser tag, paintball target practice, and water gun fights.

“Camps like these give us a ‘jump start’ to create a different narrative about the usage of guns,” said Urban Alliance Executive Director Chris Pompey. “Guns can be used to hunt or for recreation at the shooting range safely and legally. Locally and nationally, we need to understand what safe, legal, and acceptable gun use looks like to ensure that no one is hurt or ends up in serious trouble.”

“Our goal is to educate, empower, and equip Life Camp attendees with the tools and resources needed to step outside the cycles of gun violence within Kalamazoo,” said Urban Alliance outreach Manager James Harris. “In addition to helping local youth avoid gun violence, we also want to help them become advocates against gun violence.”

The Life Camps will run from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. A breakfast and lunch will be provided. A list of the camp’s dates and locations can be found below:



Tuesday, June 14, at Trenches Community Church

Monday, July 11, at Tree of Life School

Tuesday, August 16 at Frederick Douglas Community Association

Registration for the Life Camps can be done online. Registration for the June 14th event is required by Monday, June 13.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube