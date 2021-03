KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A worker at Sparkle Buggy Car Wash on South Sprinkle Road was trapped inside the business’s machinery this afternoon, according to Comstock Fire Chief Matt Beauchamp.

Beauchamp says the worker’s foot was ensnared in the car conveyor system, adding that he was freed 21 minutes after dispatch.

We're told the worker was subsequently transported to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

