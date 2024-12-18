Worker stabbed during armed robbery at Parchment business

PARCHMENT, Mich. — A man is hurt after being stabbed during an armed robbery in Parchment Monday evening.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at a business in the 600 block of Riverview Drive, according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD).

We’re told several people walked inside and issued threats to workers.

Police say one of the workers was stabbed in the hand. First responders treated the injury at the scene.

The suspects ran off before police arrived, KTPD explains.

Those with knowledge related to the armed robbery are urged to connect with investigators at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube