Worker rescued from water in below-ground vault near Kalamazoo water tower

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Comstock Fire and Rescue says a worker was rescued after being submerged in water in a below-ground vault near a water tower at MidLink on East Cork Street. Work was being done in the vault in preparation for work scheduled on the water tower.

In a Facebook post, the department says that while they were enroute to help, a ground attendant was able to rescue the trapped worker. One person had "significant injuries".

They say there was a large area above ground was flooded at the vault. While attending to the hurt worker, they also had to put out a fire involving a fire suppression pump in a nearby building.

The Kalamazoo Water Department was able to turn off the water main to stop the flooding, which prompted a boil water advisory for part of the city.

