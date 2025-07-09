Section of City of Kalamazoo water customers under boil advisory

KALAMAZOO COUNTY — A portion of the City of Kalamazoo's water customers are advised to boil their water at this time.

On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo County Health Department and City of Kalamazoo announced that much of the area around North Avenue East and between South Westnedge Avenue and 35th Street is affected by the advisory.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES DEPARTMENT

County and city officials reported that the water system experienced a drop in pressure after work at Midlink Business Park.

Health officials clarified that this advisory is a precautionary measure because tests have not confirmed the presence of bacteria in the water main at the break site.

Officials recommend that residents use bottled water for consumption. Alternatively, you can boil tap water for two minutes and let it cool before drinking or using it.

County officials noted that no special precautions are necessary when using water for bathing.

The county expects to lift the advisory within 72 hours after conducting several tests over the next few days.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube